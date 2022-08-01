Smart meter data ‘set for five-fold growth over the next four years’

Millions of new smart meters are forecast to be enrolled in the UK’s smart network in the coming years.

The Data Communications Company (DCC), which built and maintains the smart metering network, has predicted that in the next four years Britain will see a 500% increase in smart meter data traffic.

Over the past year, the network grew by 8.5 million meters. Currently, there are more than 21 million meters connected.

DCC Chief Executive Officer Angus Flett said: “The DCC network now relays in a single day the amount of data it was carrying in a whole month two years ago. That’s a great thing for Britain, which needs this data for the insights we require to transition away from fossil fuels.

“We’ve now surpassed one billion messages sent across our network in a month. We expect a further 500% increase in traffic over the next few years, as the network more than doubles in size, accommodating extra demand like half-hourly meter readings.”