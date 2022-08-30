Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Gazprom to suspend gas supplies via Nord Stream 1 tomorrow

The energy giant has said the pipeline’s only remaining compressor needs servicing and will be offline until 2nd September

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 30 August 2022
Image: Sergei Elagin/ Shutterstock

Gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will be totally halted tomorrow.

A few days ago, Gazprom confirmed that the pipeline’s only remaining compressor needs servicing and would be offline from 31st August to 2nd September.

The announcement sparked new fears of a total shutdown as European countries race to ensure they have enough energy to get through the winter.

Last month, there was a ten-day maintenance period during which the threat of a major energy crisis arose in Germany.

Many German cities have already introduced energy rationing measures to save kilowatts as gas shortage scenarios are looming.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline had already been running at only 20% of its capacity.

