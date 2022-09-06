Nord Stream compressor station deemed “hazardous”

Gazprom has said Russia’s regulators have warned that the idled Portovaya compressor station no longer complies with safety requirements.

This follows the energy giant’s announcement on Friday that it had identified an oil leak in one of the turbines of the pipeline and for that reason, that needed to be shut down.

In response to the company’s statement, Siemens Energy commented that “such leakages do not usually affect the operation of a turbine and can be sealed on site”.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline transports around 55 million cubic metres of gas a year from Russia to Germany – in recent months, however, Russia has cut gas flows through the pipeline to 20% of its capacity.

Gazprom’s statement on Monday said Portovaya was now a “hazardous production facility” and could no longer operate legally.

As a result of the facility’s closure, gas prices rose again yesterday.

In a statement, Siemens Energy said: “We are aware of additional information released by the customer over the weekend. At this point, we’re unable to corroborate these statements. For the time being our initial assessment remains the same: The findings shared would not usually constitute as a technical reason for stopping operations.

“Such leakages do not usually affect the operation of a turbine and can be sealed on site. It is a routine procedure during maintenance work.

“In the past, this type of leakage has not resulted in a shutdown of operations. We have informed the customer of this fact.

“Siemens Energy is currently not contracted for maintenance work, but is standing by. Irrespective of this, we have already pointed out several times that there are enough additional turbines available at the Portovaya compressor station for Nord Stream 1 to operate.”