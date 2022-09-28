Keir Starmer to set up a publicly owned energy company

Labour Party Leader has unveiled plans to create a public energy company should his party win the next general election.

Delivering a major speech at a conference in Liverpool, Keir Starmer has pledged to set the state-owned energy firm up in the first year of a Labour Government.

He said: “Energy bills in Swansea are paying for schools and hospitals in Stockholm, the Chinese Communist Party has a stake in our nuclear industry and five million people pay their bills to an energy company owned by France.

“So, we will set up Great British Energy within the first year of a Labour Government. A new company that takes advantage of the opportunities in clean British power and because it is right for jobs. Because it is right for growth because it is right for energy independence from tyrants like Putin.

“Great British Energy will be publicly owned.”

A few days ago, a TUC report suggested Britons could benefit by up to £4,400 in the next two years if the UK had publicly owned energy companies