Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Keir Starmer to set up a publicly owned energy company

Great British Energy will follow the example of energy companies in France and other countries

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 28 September 2022
Image: Rupert Rivett / Shutterstock

Labour Party Leader has unveiled plans to create a public energy company should his party win the next general election.

Delivering a major speech at a conference in Liverpool, Keir Starmer has pledged to set the state-owned energy firm up in the first year of a Labour Government.

He said: “Energy bills in Swansea are paying for schools and hospitals in Stockholm, the Chinese Communist Party has a stake in our nuclear industry and five million people pay their bills to an energy company owned by France.

“So, we will set up Great British Energy within the first year of a Labour Government. A new company that takes advantage of the opportunities in clean British power and because it is right for jobs. Because it is right for growth because it is right for energy independence from tyrants like Putin.

“Great British Energy will be publicly owned.”

A few days ago, a TUC report suggested Britons could benefit by up to £4,400 in the next two years if the UK had publicly owned energy companies

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast