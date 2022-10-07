British households to be paid £10 a day to cut energy

Households with smart meters could get £10 a day in return for cutting their energy consumption in the event of blackouts.

Under a new scheme which is being examined as the government’s response to potential energy shortages in winter, Britons will be urged to use electric appliances, including washing machines off-peak hours.

The measure follows National Grid’s Winter Outlook report, which did not rule out power cuts for up to three hours this winter.

Government figures show that an estimated 27.8 million households were using a smart meter at the end of 2021.

A few days ago, energy regulator Ofgem warned that Britain could be hit by a gas supply emergency in the coming months.

ELN has contacted BEIS for comment.