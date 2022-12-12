Customers to be paid to cut energy usage today

Households could be rewarded today for cutting their energy consumption.

The electricity system operator has confirmed that the 5th and the 6th Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) tests will take place this evening.

The DFS has been designed to allow the ESO to access additional flexibility when the national demand is at its highest – during peak winter days – which is not currently accessible to the ESO in real time.

Octopus, which has joined the scheme, informed its customers that they could earn 1,800 ‘Octopoints’, worth £2.25 for every unit of power they cut down.

National Grid has also asked the “winter contingency” coal plants to prepare for operation to “give the public confidence in Monday’s energy supply”.

Energy suppliers, including British Gas, E.ON, OVO and Flexitricity will pay customers to use less electricity between 5pm and 7pm on Monday.