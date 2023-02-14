Homes paid for switching off appliances yesterday

Customers were paid to use less energy yesterday.

That was part of the test event for National Grid ESO’s Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) which ran on Monday 13th January from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

OVO Energy, British Gas and Octopus Energy were some of the energy suppliers who confirmed that they would be taking part in the energy saving scheme.

While the DFS is administered by energy suppliers, households have to register their interest in joining the voluntary programme.

Last month, more than a million households and businesses received money to slash their electricity use.

Twenty-six suppliers which had previously joined the National Grid’s DFS paid their customers to switch off their devices and save on energy.

