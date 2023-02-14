Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Homes paid for switching off appliances yesterday

British Gas, E.ON Next and OVO and Octopus were some of the suppliers who joined National Grid ESO’s Demand Flexibility Service test event

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 14 February 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Customers were paid to use less energy yesterday.

That was part of the test event for National Grid ESO’s Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) which ran on Monday 13th January from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

OVO Energy, British Gas and Octopus Energy were some of the energy suppliers who confirmed that they would be taking part in the energy saving scheme.

While the DFS is administered by energy suppliers, households have to register their interest in joining the voluntary programme.

Last month, more than a million households and businesses received money to slash their electricity use.

Twenty-six suppliers which had previously joined the National Grid’s DFS paid their customers to switch off their devices and save on energy.

In case you missed it, read how much the customers were paid for joining the DFS. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast