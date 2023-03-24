Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Scotland okays projects enabling offshore wind supply to oil and gas platforms

13 projects have been granted exclusivity agreements, Crown Estate Scotland has announced today

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 24 March 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Scotland has approved the ‘world’s first’ leasing round for offshore wind projects that directly supply renewable electricity to oil and gas platforms.

Crown Estate Scotland has said the Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas (INTOG) leasing process attracted investment in innovative offshore wind projects in Scottish waters, with the aim of reducing emissions from the North Sea oil and gas sector and stimulating innovation in Scotland’s offshore wind sector.

Thirteen out of 19 projects have been offered Exclusivity Agreements and if successful, they will secure around £262 million in applicant fees.

Crown Estate Scotland’s Director of Marine, Colin Palmer, hailed the results of the INTOG leasing round as encouraging and practical for supporting innovation, reducing carbon emissions in the North Sea, and encouraging technical and commercial innovation in offshore renewables.

Michael Matheson, Scotland’s Net Zero and Energy Secretary, also praised the milestone as a world-leading opportunity for Scotland’s energy transition towards becoming a renewables powerhouse.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast