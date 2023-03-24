Scotland okays projects enabling offshore wind supply to oil and gas platforms

Scotland has approved the ‘world’s first’ leasing round for offshore wind projects that directly supply renewable electricity to oil and gas platforms.

Crown Estate Scotland has said the Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas (INTOG) leasing process attracted investment in innovative offshore wind projects in Scottish waters, with the aim of reducing emissions from the North Sea oil and gas sector and stimulating innovation in Scotland’s offshore wind sector.

Thirteen out of 19 projects have been offered Exclusivity Agreements and if successful, they will secure around £262 million in applicant fees.

Crown Estate Scotland’s Director of Marine, Colin Palmer, hailed the results of the INTOG leasing round as encouraging and practical for supporting innovation, reducing carbon emissions in the North Sea, and encouraging technical and commercial innovation in offshore renewables.

Michael Matheson, Scotland’s Net Zero and Energy Secretary, also praised the milestone as a world-leading opportunity for Scotland’s energy transition towards becoming a renewables powerhouse.