Northern Powergrid given green light to appeal Ofgem licence changes

Northern Powergrid has been granted permission by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to appeal against modifications made to their electricity distribution licences.

These modifications, which impact the amount the company can charge its customers, were made as part of the RIIO-ED2 price control decision issued by Ofgem in November 2022.

The appeal is focused on the calculation of costs for maintaining and investing in networks over the next five years, and how Ofgem factored in the move towards net zero.

An independent group of three CMA panel members will conduct the review, which must be completed within six months.

An Ofgem spokesperson told ELN: “We note the CMA decision to allow Northern Powergrid to appeal elements of our final determinations for electricity distribution network funding for 2023 to 2028.

“We will now prepare our detailed response in accordance with the statutory timetable.”