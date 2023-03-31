Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Northern Powergrid given green light to appeal Ofgem licence changes

The Competition and Markets Authority has given the green light for the company to challenge changes made to its energy licences

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 31 March 2023
Image: Christopher Chambers / Shutterstock

Northern Powergrid has been granted permission by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to appeal against modifications made to their electricity distribution licences.

These modifications, which impact the amount the company can charge its customers, were made as part of the RIIO-ED2 price control decision issued by Ofgem in November 2022.

The appeal is focused on the calculation of costs for maintaining and investing in networks over the next five years, and how Ofgem factored in the move towards net zero.

An independent group of three CMA panel members will conduct the review, which must be completed within six months.

An Ofgem spokesperson told ELN: “We note the CMA decision to allow Northern Powergrid to appeal elements of our final determinations for electricity distribution network funding for 2023 to 2028.

“We will now prepare our detailed response in accordance with the statutory timetable.”

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast