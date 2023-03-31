Sun, sand and subsea cables: UK’s grid could get power boost from Morocco

The government has revealed its keen interest in the Xlinks project – an ambitious plan for an onshore wind, solar and battery electricity generation facility located in Morocco.

The proposed project aims to exclusively supply the GB grid with power via 3,800-kilometre high voltage direct current subsea cables.

The Xlinks Morocco-UK Power Project is predicted to provide up to 8% of the country’s electricity demand with renewable energy.

The government released a policy paper titled “Powering Up Britain – Energy Security Plan”, in which it announced its interest in the Xlinks Morocco-UK Power Project.

The government said: “As we set out in the British Energy Security Strategy, we are actively exploring the potential for international projects to provide clean, affordable and secure power.

“For example, the government is interested in the Xlinks project. The government is considering – without commitment – the viability and merits of the proposal to understand if it could contribute to the UK’s energy security.”

The paper has outlined the government’s strategy for the future of energy in the UK, emphasising the importance of diversifying energy production through investment in renewables.

The government’s focus on energy security comes amid concerns over the country’s dependence on imported energy and the need to transition to clean energy sources to meet its net zero electricity system target by 2035.

Simon Morrish, Chief Executive Officer of Xlinks, expressed his support for the government’s plan, stating that the project has the potential to contribute significantly to the UK’s energy security while reducing consumer bills.