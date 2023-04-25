British Gas and Barclays team up to help customers save energy

Barclays and British Gas have joined forces to support customers in exploring ways to make their homes more energy efficient.

Through this partnership, Barclays UK residential mortgage customers can receive a Hive Thermostat Mini and professional installation at a 50% discount.

Smart thermostats are a home improvement that can help customers control their energy use and reduce costs.

Barclays’ Greener Home Reward also provides a cash reward of up to £2,000 towards the cost of making energy efficiency-related home improvements.

Andrew Middleton, the Managing Director of Net Zero at British Gas, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Barclays in delivering energy efficiency solutions to homebuyers.

Mr Middleton said: “We recognise that many households are being cautious with their spending currently so want to make sure the right services are there for those who can make changes to their homes to lower their emissions and save on bills.

“Our expert teams and engineers are already installing electric car charging points, heat pumps and solar panels and improving the insulation of millions of properties around the country each day.”