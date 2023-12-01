Solar industry applauds rooftop solar rule reform

Solar Energy UK has voiced its support for the government’s recent announcement regarding the broadening of permitted development rights for rooftop solar panels.

Currently, the installation of solar panels is generally exempt from planning permission requirements.

However, exceptions exist for homes with flat roofs and installations exceeding one megawatt in capacity, often found on large commercial structures like warehouses and factories.

These exceptions lead to additional costs and delays.

Legislation presented to the Commons seeks to eliminate these bureaucratic hurdles, streamlining the process for rooftop solar installations.

Solar Energy UK Chief Executive Chris Hewett said: “The potential of installing solar power on large commercial rooftops is vast, its prospective capacity having been estimated at 15GW across the country.

“So eliminating one of the stumbling blocks on the way to fulfilling that opportunity is extremely welcome, helping to make British businesses more competitive by slashing energy bills, bolstering the economy and pushing us further towards net zero.”