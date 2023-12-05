Finance & Markets, Top Stories

British Gas to joins ESO DFS event tonight

British Gas will participate in the test event, encouraging its 425,000 PeakSave scheme customers to reduce usage and earn £3 per kWh saved

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 5 December 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Tonight, British Gas is joining the ESO Demand Flexibility Service test event, encouraging its 425,000 PeakSave customers to use less energy and earn £3 per kWh saved.

The PeakSave Winter events aim to reduce strain on the UK’s energy grid during peak times by encouraging customers to shift their usage, to use 30% less energy than usual during the event.

British Gas customers benefit from potential savings and receive 50% off all electricity between 11 am and 4 pm every Sunday, including Christmas Day, as part of PeakSave Sundays.

