British Gas to joins ESO DFS event tonight

Tonight, British Gas is joining the ESO Demand Flexibility Service test event, encouraging its 425,000 PeakSave customers to use less energy and earn £3 per kWh saved.

The PeakSave Winter events aim to reduce strain on the UK’s energy grid during peak times by encouraging customers to shift their usage, to use 30% less energy than usual during the event.

British Gas customers benefit from potential savings and receive 50% off all electricity between 11 am and 4 pm every Sunday, including Christmas Day, as part of PeakSave Sundays.