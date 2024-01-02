Battery connected to grid on former coal power plant

The 100MW/100MWh battery project at Richborough Energy Park, developed by Pacific Green and owned by Sosteneo Energy Transition Fund, has been successfully connected to the National Grid.

Situated on the grounds of a former coal plant in Kent, the battery will contribute to network capacity and flexibility, aiding in balancing clean electricity supply and demand.

With the ability to power 250,000 homes for an hour, the battery will also offer grid stability services, managing voltage and frequency imbalances.

Stuart Jones, Portfolio Director for the Customer Connection South Region at National Grid Electricity Transmission, said: “Given the Richborough site’s history, it’s apt that it’s becoming a pivotal part of our network for the energy transition, with our substation connecting clean electricity projects like batteries and interconnectors – all of which are helping Britain harness increasing volumes of renewable power into the future.”