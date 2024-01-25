Gateshead mine water heat project secures government approval

The Gateshead Mine Water Heat scheme, a heat network project, received official approval during a visit by Graham Stuart, Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Recognised as one of the largest in Europe, the project showcases the effective utilisation of historical industrial mining infrastructure for sustainable energy solutions.

This heat network taps into geothermal energy from water-filled, abandoned coal workings, contributing significantly to the local production of low carbon heat.

Operated by the council-owned Gateshead Energy Company, the scheme secured £5.9 million in Heat Networks Investment Project funding, facilitating the installation of five kilometres of heat network pipes, boreholes and an energy centre.

As a result, low carbon heating is now delivered to 350 homes, educational institutions and office buildings.

Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero, Graham Stuart, said: “From coal, the dirtiest of fossil fuels, to clean heat – it was incredible to see first-hand how this pioneering project is using our nation’s historic mining infrastructure to shape our clean energy future.

“Mine water heat networks like this one could provide clean heat for families for decades to come, without having to pay for an additional fuel source – cutting emissions and keeping down bills on the path to net zero.”