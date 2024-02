SSE has announced delays in turbine installation on Dogger Bank A due to adverse weather conditions and disruptions in the supply chain.

The company indicates that full operations may not be achieved until 2025, despite efforts to mitigate the challenges.

While project returns are anticipated to remain unaffected, SSE is collaborating with supply chain partners to improve installation rates.

Further updates on progress are expected to be provided in May alongside the publication of FY24 results.