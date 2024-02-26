Leeds lights up

Leeds City Council announces the completion of its LED lighting scheme, a project aimed at improving energy efficiency in street lighting throughout the city.

Initiated in December 2018, over 89,000 streetlights have been converted to new LED lamps in partnership with Enerveo and Tay Valley Lighting.

The scheme is expected to save £3.4 million annually in electricity costs and reduce energy consumption by 62%, resulting in 7,050 tonnes of carbon savings.

Councillor Helen Hayden, Executive Member for Sustainable Development and Infrastructure, said: “This investment will deliver immediate cost savings and lay the groundwork for future advancements in smart technology.”