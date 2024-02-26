Top adviser urges government speed on energy overhaul

Britain’s top infrastructure adviser, Sir John Armitt, has cautioned government ministers to expedite essential changes in the energy sector to achieve net zero goals.

In a letter obtained by the Financial Times, Sir John Armitt expressed concern over government delays in deciding measures to facilitate private investment for decarbonisation efforts in key areas of the electricity sector.

Sir John Armitt highlighted the need for urgency in developing large scale hydrogen storage infrastructure.

In the letter, the head of the National Infrastructure Commission said: “To meet the needs of the power sector, we should be deploying hydrogen and gas carbon capture and storage generation at a pace equivalent to the ‘dash for gas’”.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson told Energy Live News: “We have a clear strategy to boost UK industry and reach net zero by 2050 – backed by £200 billion in low carbon investment since 2010, with a further £100 billion expected by 2030.

“We are working closely with the private sector on strategic investment – since September alone we have attracted nearly £30 billion for projects including renewables production, grid capacity and heat pump manufacturing.

“We recently announced 11 major hydrogen projects across the UK – the largest number announced at once anywhere in Europe – and are investing £20 billion in carbon capture, putting us on track to store 20 – 30 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year by 2030.”