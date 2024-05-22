Newcastle and SSE Energy Solutions collaborate on net zero

Newcastle City Council and SSE Energy Solutions have announced a collaboration to promote green innovation and employment opportunities in the region.

The agreement between the partners aims to speed up Newcastle’s plan to go carbon-neutral and train people for green jobs.

This partnership is in line with Newcastle’s ambitious objective of achieving carbon-neutrality by 2030.

SSE Energy Solutions plans to establish a regional headquarters in the city to facilitate the realisation of these initiatives.

The North East Investment Zone, supported by a £160 million investment, focuses on Newcastle and the River Tyne Economic Corridor as centres for clean energy innovation.

Identified as having high potential for heat decarbonisation by the Department for Business and Trade, the region’s energy industry is set for expansion and change.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “During my first term, I was proud to invest over £200 million in green projects. Working with partners, we insulated social homes, match-funded businesses to green their processes, put electric buses on our roads and provided direct grants to communities to lower their carbon footprint.

“But we will not deliver net zero without bringing the private sector with us.

“This groundbreaking new partnership will help us become greener, quicker and deliver net zero at scale and at speed, cutting energy bills in a cost of living crisis and building a brighter region for future generations.”

Neil Kirkby, Managing Director of Enterprise at SSE Energy Solutions, said: “Our collaboration with Newcastle City Council (NCC) and the deal with the West Yokshire Combined Authority (WYCA) are a testament to SSE’s unwavering commitment to supporting the North of England’s transition to a sustainable future.

“By combining our expertise in decarbonisation and renewable energy with Newcastle’s position as a hub for innovation, we aim to create a powerful model for accelerating the net zero transition – one that can be replicated across regions throughout the UK and Ireland.”