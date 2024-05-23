TotalEnergies reaches 2GW of renewable capacity in France

TotalEnergies has announced that it has exceeded 2GW of installed renewable electricity production capacity in France.

This announcement coincided with the inauguration of a 63MW wind farm in the Marne region on 24th May.

TotalEnergies’ renewable fleet in France comprises over 660 wind, solar, hydro, and battery storage plants, collectively meeting the electricity needs of around 1.8 million people.

The company’s investments in renewables in France totalled nearly €400 million (£340m) in 2023.

Isabelle Patrier, TotalEnergies’ Senior Vice President France, said: “Exceeding 2GW of renewables in the country is a source of pride that concretises our role as a leader in the energy transition in France, as close as possible to the territories and our customers.

“This success would not have been possible without the hard work and commitment of our 600 employees who develop renewable projects in mainland France and overseas.”