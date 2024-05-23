Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsGenerationRenewable EnergyTop Stories

TotalEnergies reaches 2GW of renewable capacity in France

The energy giant's portfolio includes over 660 wind, solar, hydro and battery storage facilities in France, providing electricity for around 1.8 million people
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/23/2024 9:30 AM
0 0
0
TotalEnergies pumps up its climate goals
Image: HJBC / Shutterstock
0
Shares

TotalEnergies has announced that it has exceeded 2GW of installed renewable electricity production capacity in France.

This announcement coincided with the inauguration of a 63MW wind farm in the Marne region on 24th May.

TotalEnergies’ renewable fleet in France comprises over 660 wind, solar, hydro, and battery storage plants, collectively meeting the electricity needs of around 1.8 million people.

The company’s investments in renewables in France totalled nearly €400 million (£340m) in 2023.

Isabelle Patrier, TotalEnergies’ Senior Vice President France, said: “Exceeding 2GW of renewables in the country is a source of pride that concretises our role as a leader in the energy transition in France, as close as possible to the territories and our customers.

“This success would not have been possible without the hard work and commitment of our 600 employees who develop renewable projects in mainland France and overseas.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.