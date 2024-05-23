Veolia powers Canary Wharf towers with low carbon energy

Veolia has entered a 25-year contract to manage heating and cooling supplies for the Consort Place development in London‘s Canary Wharf.

The project, developed by Far East Consortium, aims to support local decarbonisation efforts.

Veolia will ensure essential heating and cooling for the mixed-use development, covering residential towers including Aspen and Alta.

The system will be operated round-the-clock, delivering 850kW of heating and 600kW of cooling to around 20,000 users.

John Abraham, Chief Operating Officer – Industrial, Water and Energy for Veolia UK & Ireland, said: “Providing the essential low carbon power to support new communities, and boosting energy efficiency, are key to establishing the sustainable cities of the future.

“By using the latest technology, and optimising energy management, we can not only power modern living but also make a real contribution towards meeting London’s environmental targets.”