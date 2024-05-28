Login
Energy MarketsNet ZeroRenewable Energy

Hybrid vessel sets sail for Suffolk’s offshore breeze

North Star has secured a contract with Siemens Gamesa to build a hybrid service operations vessel for the East Anglia THREE offshore windfarm
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/28/2024 9:00 AM
Hybrid vessel sets sail for Suffolk's offshore breeze
Image: North Star
North Star has secured a contract with Siemens Gamesa to construct a hybrid Service Operations Vessel (SOV) for the East Anglia THREE offshore windfarm development off the Suffolk coast, England.

The East Anglia THREE wind farm is set to have a total capacity of 1,4GW, providing green electricity to power over 1.3 million homes.

This contract marks the addition of the eighth hybrid offshore wind ship to North Star’s renewable fleet, advancing their strategic plan to expand their SOV business to 40 vessels by 2040.

Pedro Fernandez, ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia THREE project director said: “This is a great example of the opportunities windfarms like ours can create for local supply chains and underlines the East of England’s position as a global centre of excellence for the offshore wind industry.”

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

