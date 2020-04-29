Ørsted switches on new wind farm to power one million Dutch homes

Ørsted has announced its new offshore wind farm, Borssele 1 & 2, has delivered power to the Dutch grid, as the first wind turbine is now supplying electricity.

The project, the installation of which started in January, is located 22 kilometres off the coast of the Dutch province of Zeeland at water depths ranging from 14 to 39.7 metres.

The company says a total of 94 Siemens Gamesa 8MW wind turbines will be installed at the plant, making it the ‘largest’ offshore wind farm in the Netherlands when completed.

Flemming Thomsen, Senior Programme Director for Borssele 1 & 2, said: “Ørsted is doing its utmost to allow the construction of the offshore wind farm to continue during the Covid-19 crisis.

“We do this in a way that puts the health and safety of our contractors and our own employees first. For the time being, this is succeeding, and construction is on schedule. We’re helped in this by good cooperation with our contractors and a constructive dialogue with national and local authorities.”