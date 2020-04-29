Thames Water reports ’40kg mass of wet wipes pulled from sewer’ as blockages spike

A 40kg mass of wet wipes and other ‘unflushables’ as ‘heavy as a rottweiler’ has been dragged from a sewer, as blockages in the UK climb almost 20% during lockdown, according to Thames Water.

The utility company says this bundle was found at a temporary pipe in Shoppenhangers Road, Maidenhead, where the firm is repairing a collapsed sewer.

Engineers at the scene are clearing such blockages at least once a week to prevent pollution to homes and the environment, with each operation lasting approximately two hours.

During the coronavirus outbreak, Thames Water has seen an increase of about ten sewer blockages per day compared to normal.

We've seen a rise in blockages across our region of 20% – which is an increase of about 10 sewer blockages per day compared to normal. Remember, only the 3ps (pee, poo and toilet paper) belong down the loo, the rest should be be placed in the bin! https://t.co/zX8DlRWARt #BinIt pic.twitter.com/fKtup2pKnr — Thames Water (@thameswater) April 28, 2020

Stephen Sanderson, Thames Water Area Network Manager, said: “We appreciate and understand everyone is using wipes more and washing their hands a lot more as recommended. But, please remember, the only things that should be flushed down the loo are the 3Ps: poo, pee and toilet paper.

“Wipes and things like kitchen roll if used instead of toilet paper can’t go down the loo. As nasty as it sounds if people do use them as a last resort, they need to be put in a bin and disposed of safely.”