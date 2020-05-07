BEVs see lowest drop as UK car sales suffer ‘steepest decline of recent times’

UK sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) saw a small decline of 9.7% in April’s car sales, compared to the 98.5% and 97.6% fall in sales of petrol and diesel cars respectively recorded, according to figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The report also highlights BEVs have now increased their share of the car market almost 30-fold from 0.9% in April 2019 to 31.9% in April this year.

Overall, UK new car registrations declined by 97.3% in April, with just 4,321 new cars being registered in the month, some 156,743 fewer than in April 2019.

The UK trade association says the decline was ‘the steepest of modern times’ and is in line with similar falls across Europe, with France 88.8% down and the Italian market falling 97.5% in April.