Industry responds to CCC progress report

The government’s climate advisor, Climate Change Committee, has today published its annual report about how the UK is progressing action on climate change.

But what does the industry think?

‘Frank’ assessment of the government’s environmental work

Environmental Audit Committee Chairman Rt Hon Philip Dunne MP said: “The CCC’s progress report offers a frank assessment of the government’s environmental progress to date.

“The UK has made much headway in creating a cleaner electricity system over the last decade, but we have a long way to clean up transport, industry and our home and buildings.

“The Covid crisis has clearly diverted government from this task. But now we must move beyond warm words. Now is the time for policies that deliver strong incentives to cut carbon across the economy.”

Turn climate talk into climate action

David Smith, Chief Executive at Energy Networks Association, said: “Acting on the CCC’s recommendations will help turn climate talk into climate action and, backed by regulation that allows strategic investment, we can unlock a more innovative, net zero future for customers across the UK.”

We need to crack on with emissions reduction now

Commenting on the Climate Change Committee Progress Report Energy UK’s Chief Executive, Emma Pinchbeck, said: “As the CCC’s report notes, the energy sector has led the way in reducing carbon emissions and has a crucial role to play in helping the country reach net zero.

“It’s two years since the government put the net zero target into law and whilst the long term ambition is brilliant, we urgently need to crack on with emissions reduction now”

“We agree with this report’s findings that we need detailed policies and strategies that will allow us to mobilise the investment needed in new infrastructure, technologies and behaviour change. The more we delay these policies and strategies, the harder the task becomes.”

Government should be ambitious around solar energy

Solar Energy UK Chief Executive Chris Hewett said: “Green non-governmental organisations, energy trade bodies, and now the CCC are all calling for the government to be ambitious around solar energy.

“We need to deploy this affordable, proven technology as fast as possible to ensure we can meet the clean power needs of a net zero economy. We will go faster with some timely interventions from government.”

Hot air

Reacting to the Committee on Climate Change’s report, Friend’s of the Earth’s Policy Head Mike Childs said: “The committee’s criticisms are spot on. Without a detailed strategy for combatting the climate crisis, the government promises to decarbonise the economy are simply more hot air.

“The Prime Minister must urgently set out his government’s blueprint for slashing emissions in key areas such as homes and transport.

“The Chancellor’s role in delivering net zero is crucial, unfortunately, this year’s Budget did little to demonstrate the Treasury’s enthusiasm for building back greener.”