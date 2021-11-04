National Grid ESO creates a digital replica of entire UK energy system

The National Grid Energy System Operator (ESO) has launched a programme to build a digital replica of the entire UK energy system.

The ‘Virtual Energy System’ is designed to become a digital twin of the existing physical energy system and aims to give more access to real-time views of every part of the energy system.

It is also expected to support the decarbonisation of the energy system.

The announcement coincides with the Energy Day that kicks off today at COP26 in Glasgow.

Fintan Slye, Executive Director of National Grid ESO, said: “As we evolve and transition to a greener future, we will need to respond to a range of future challenges.

“And how we innovate and adapt the energy system will require a range of tools, which is where the Virtual Energy System comes in – a shared, digital national asset to help optimise the route to net zero.

“This is an ambitious world-first programme and we can’t build it alone. We need to come together as an industry to help turn this vision into a reality if we are to realise a sustainable energy network for the future.”