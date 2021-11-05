COP26 Live: US-UK Strategic Energy Dialogue launches

A new collaboration in the energy sector between the UK and the US was launched during the Energy Day at COP26 in Glasgow.

That followed a meeting between the Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng with the US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm where they discussed how they could work together to accelerate the energy transition using renewable sources and nuclear power.

The meeting marked the launch of the so-called US-UK Strategic Energy Dialogue, an initiative that aims to prioritise the global transition to net zero, while facilitating public-private sector engagement.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “The UK and the US are showing how the world can reap the benefits of this global green industrial revolution – from unlocking well-paid jobs to creating thriving new green industries that will help secure a cleaner and more prosperous future for the global economy.”

Mr Kwarteng added that the new partnership will help both nations to accelerate the journey to net zero and support other countries in their energy transition journey.

US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said: “The US and the UK are committed to working towards a net zero economy by 2050.

“This is the opportunity out of the crisis: to create more sustainable, more resilient economies while creating millions of good-paying jobs.”

In reaction to the launch of the US-UK Strategic Energy Dialogue at COP26, Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: “It’s very welcome to see the US and UK include nuclear at the heart of their energy partnership, underlining the key role nuclear plays in delivering clean, secure energy.

“Nuclear is a critical part of our clean energy transition and US-UK cooperation has great potential to drive investment and innovation in major projects and in new technologies such as modular reactors. Both countries know we need nuclear for net zero.”