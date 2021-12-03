Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Top Stories

US in search of willing communities to host nuclear waste storage sites

Cities that could host nuclear waste storage facilities are invited to discover the benefits of such infrastructure

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 3 December 2021
Image: Shutterstock

The Biden Administration has launched a consultation on locations across the country that could become homes to nuclear waste storage facilities.

The information will be used to further develop the US waste management strategy regarding the storage of the nation’s spent nuclear fuel.

The US Department of Energy said nuclear energy is “essential” to help President Biden’s goals to create a carbon pollution-free power grid by 2035 and net zero emissions economy by 2050.

A recent report by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe hailed nuclear as the lowest carbon electricity source.  

Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said: “We know there are real benefits from jobs to a new infrastructure that will result in interest in areas across the country.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast