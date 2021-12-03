US in search of willing communities to host nuclear waste storage sites

The Biden Administration has launched a consultation on locations across the country that could become homes to nuclear waste storage facilities.

The information will be used to further develop the US waste management strategy regarding the storage of the nation’s spent nuclear fuel.

The US Department of Energy said nuclear energy is “essential” to help President Biden’s goals to create a carbon pollution-free power grid by 2035 and net zero emissions economy by 2050.

A recent report by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe hailed nuclear as the lowest carbon electricity source.

Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said: “We know there are real benefits from jobs to a new infrastructure that will result in interest in areas across the country.”