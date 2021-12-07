Thousands of homes in London to get £40m energy efficiency boost

Thousands of houses in London will be offered grants to improve energy efficiency and cut carbon.

The Mayor of London said he secured £40.2 million in funding from the government to upgrade an estimated 3,200 homes.

From Spring next year, eligible households will have the chance to receive grants of up to £20,000 for heating, insulation and ventilation improvements.

Low income Londoners who own their homes or rent privately will be the first to get this support.

It is estimated that London’s homes are responsible for one-third of the capital’s carbon dioxide emissions.

Sadiq Khan predicted that the record high energy prices will plunge nearly 75,000 more households into fuel poverty.

The Mayor of London said: “It’s unacceptable that many Londoners can’t afford to keep their homes warm and instead suffer cold, damp conditions throughout winter.

“This investment will help tackle the climate emergency and support Londoners with the skills they need for jobs in the green economy.”

Chief Executive of National Energy Action Adam Scorer said: Every home should be a warm and safe place but for over 530,000 households living in fuel poverty across London this winter is going to be very challenging.”