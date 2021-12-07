Efficiency & Environment, Policy, Top Stories

Thousands of homes in London to get £40m energy efficiency boost

Nearly 3,200 fuel poor homes are expected to be upgraded

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 7 December 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Thousands of houses in London will be offered grants to improve energy efficiency and cut carbon.

The Mayor of London said he secured £40.2 million in funding from the government to upgrade an estimated 3,200 homes.

From Spring next year, eligible households will have the chance to receive grants of up to £20,000 for heating, insulation and ventilation improvements.

Low income Londoners who own their homes or rent privately will be the first to get this support.

It is estimated that London’s homes are responsible for one-third of the capital’s carbon dioxide emissions.

Sadiq Khan predicted that the record high energy prices will plunge nearly 75,000 more households into fuel poverty.

The Mayor of London said: “It’s unacceptable that many Londoners can’t afford to keep their homes warm and instead suffer cold, damp conditions throughout winter.

“This investment will help tackle the climate emergency and support Londoners with the skills they need for jobs in the green economy.”

Chief Executive of National Energy Action Adam Scorer said: Every home should be a warm and safe place but for over 530,000 households living in fuel poverty across London this winter is going to be very challenging.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast