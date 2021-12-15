Efficiency & Environment

Morrisons declares war on emissions to make shopping baskets greener

The supermarket chain plans to work with its suppliers to reduce emissions across its supply chain by 30% by 2030

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 15 December 2021
Image: Morrisons

UK supermarket chain Morrisons has today pledged to further reduce carbon dioxide emissions in its supply chain.

The company said it will work with its suppliers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions linked with the sourcing, manufacture and transportation of their products.

It pledged to reduce emissions by 30% in the next nine years.

Morrisons will provide a new software technology to nearly 400 of its own-brand suppliers that will enable them to measure, track and forecast their operational carbon dioxide emissions.

It also plans to offer access to further advice on reducing emissions through monthly webinars,

Steve Butts, Head of Corporate Services at Morrisons, said: “As Morrisons is ‘vertically integrated’ we manufacture more than half of the fresh food we sell – we are in a unique position to be able to offer support to the industry.

“We expect that this programme will remove thousands of tonnes of carbon from our supply chain a year – to make it easier for our customers to reduce the footprint of their shopping baskets.”

