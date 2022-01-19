British Gas paid £160k for Warm Home Discount failings

British Gas paid £160,000 for failures that had been reported regarding the Warm Home Discount scheme.

The Warm Home Discount is designed to tackle fuel poverty by providing low-income households with a £140 discount on their energy bills.

According to Ofgem‘s Warm Home Discount Annual Report for the period 2020-2021, British Gas was found to be non-compliant due to an IT system issue affecting a significant number of customers.

The company informed the regulator about the issue and agreed on a series of measures to address it.

These measures included a goodwill payment to each affected customer and a payment of £160,000 into the industry’s voluntary redress fund.

The report also found that other suppliers, including Bulb, Octopus Energy, Utility Warehouse and Symbio Energy to have “minor contraventions” with the scheme regulations.

In these cases, the regulator said it ensured that the suppliers took remedial action to avoid vulnerable customers losing out on support.

ELN has approached British Gas for a response.