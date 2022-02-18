Battery to help hospital slash nearly 50k tonnes of CO2 emissions

Nearly 50,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions will be saved because of a battery!

Energy services, waste and water management firm Veolia has announced the commissioning of a new battery energy storage system (BESS) at the 500-bed Rotherham Hospital in the north of England.

The battery is designed to deliver 500kWh, equivalent to the energy output from 130,000 standard AA size batteries.

The technology enables the Trust to take advantage of reduced electricity bills by discharging power when the demand is highest.

When discharging at peak time, the battery replaces the marginal generator which is still fossil-fuelled power for most of the year, Veolia said.

The project is also forecast to enable the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust to get money from the grid by exporting power when there is less power being generated than used by consumers.

John Abraham, Chief Operating Officer, Veolia UK and Ireland, Industrial, Water and Energy, said: “Achieving net zero carbon will require a sustainable energy supply that can replicate and replace fossil-fuelled power stations.

“To do this we believe flexibility and demand management of decentralised energy is the key to addressing this issue.”