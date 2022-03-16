Insulation measures ‘to help Brits save £1.1bn a year’

Insulation measures installed over the last decade will help billpayers save an estimated £1.1 billion this year.

That’s according to new research by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) which suggests energy efficiency installations between 2009 and 2019 will save six million homes around £200 on annual gas bills from April 2022.

The analysis shows upgrading homes from Energy Performance Certificate band D to band C leads to a 20% cut in gas demand per home.

That means that gas bills are slashed by around £194 a year.

Jess Ralston, an analyst at the ECIU, said: “Insulation schemes like ECO work. They cut the energy being wasted from leaky rooves and walls, cut the amount of gas we need to keep warm and so bring down bills and they do all that permanently.

“Why are we not talking about this more? If we want to increase the security of supply and reduce bills at the same time, the only answer is to use less gas. That means insulation. It’s really not that hard to grasp.”

In January, the Association for Decentralised Energy has warned that postponing the ECO scheme could distance the country from its climate targets.