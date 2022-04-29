Ofwat awards £2.65m to Welsh Water for green projects

Efficiency & Environment

One of the projects is designed to help reduce wasted water through improved management of leaks

Friday 29 April 2022
Image: Welsh Water

Ofwat has awarded £2.65 million to Welsh Water for two innovative projects designed to develop innovative solutions for the water sector.

Projects aim to manage water leaks in a sustainable way and produce hydrogen from biogas.

The latter is predicted to increase the decarbonisation potential of biogas by up ten times, the company said.

Tony Harrington, Director of Environment at Welsh Water, said: “Both projects we are leading on and the four we are partnering with others in the industry on are real game-changers that, with this vital funding, will accelerate the development of innovative solutions in the water sector.”

