More than a quarter of Brits consider improving home energy efficiency as bills soar

More Britons seem to be turning to energy efficiency upgrades for their homes as they face a steep increase in their bills.

That’s according to the latest Office for National Statistics report which shows almost 26% of adults said they were considering making changes in their homes to improve energy efficiency.

This was a larger proportion compared to that in autumn last year which was 19%.

Energy bills soared by 54% in April, when the new price cap came into force.

The survey, which was conducted from 11 to 22nd May, before the government’s new £15 billion support package, also suggests around nine-in-ten customers reported their cost of living had risen over the past month.

Nearly 85% of those who reported an increase in the cost of living said it was due to gas or electricity bill hikes.

The poll also found that the proportion of energy billpayers who are finding it ‘very or somewhat difficult’ to afford them appears to be increasing.

More than four-in-ten of these adults reported they found it very or somewhat difficult to afford them in the latest period, the ONS has said.