Is this Boris’ big nuclear exit?

The Prime Minister will reportedly promise to give more government support to the planned Sizewell C nuclear power station

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 30 August 2022
Image: Sizewell C

Boris Johnson will reportedly include a bold statement of intent on the government’s plan to build one nuclear power station a year in his farewell speech later this week.

The Prime Minister, who is planning to give his final speech some time this week, will allegedly sign off on funding for the planned new Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk.

The project is estimated to cost up to £30 billion to build.

According to Whitehall sources, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have been consulted on the deal, which is expected to see the government own a 20% stake costing up to £6 billion.

In his final week in office, Boris Johnson is also expected to urge Britons not to give up investing in green energy.

ELN has contacted Number 10 for comment.

