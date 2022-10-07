Prime Minister refuses to rule out blackouts

Liz Truss has refused to rule out the possibility of winter blackouts in the UK.

Yesterday, the National Grid electricity system operator suggested that in a highly “unlikely” scenario, households and businesses might face planned three-hour outages to ensure that the UK’s grid can cope with the demand.

Speaking to reporters during a summit of European leaders in Prague, the Prime Minister was pressed on whether she could still give the same guarantee as that given during the Tory leadership campaign that there would not be any energy rationing in Britain.

Liz Truss said: “We are working very hard on energy security. It’s one of the reasons I am here in Prague today.

“We have interconnectors with our European partners. We are working on more gas supplies, we are working on building out nuclear energy, building out wind energy, so we do have a secure supply of energy.”

Asked if she could still say that there would not be energy blackouts this winter, the Prime Minister replied: “What I am saying is that we do have good energy supplies in the UK – we can get through the winter.

“But – of course, I am always looking for ways that we can improve the price for consumers.”