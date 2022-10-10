Octopus customers could get £100 by reducing energy use

Households could earn nearly £100 over the winter by participating in a scheme designed to slash peak-time energy demand.

Octopus Energy has announced it will be offering an average of £4 per kilowatt hour for customers who are able to reduce their energy at specific hours this winter.

This means that customers taking part in the scheme could save up to £100, starting from next month until March 2023.

A previous flexibility trial launched in partnership with National Grid ESO saw 100,000 customers shift 197MWh out of times of peak demand.

Greg Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy Group, commented: “Let’s be very clear: this is a historic moment – we’re entering a new era of energy in which households are moving from passive offtakers to active enablers of a smarter, greener and cheaper grid.

“Instead of cutting off whole chunks of the country if we are short of gas, we can reward people for using less energy at times of peak demand.

“We were the first energy supplier to offer this service to our customers, and we hope others will follow our lead. By doing so, we can make blackouts a thing of the past and bring costs down for everyone.”