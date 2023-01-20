UK startup flies ‘world’s largest’ hydrogen-electric plane

UK’s jet zero took off yesterday with the first flight of what is described as the world’s largest plane powered by a hydrogen-electric engine.

The technology developed by ZeroAvia was demonstrated during a flight of its 19-seat Dornier 228 testbed aircraft that took place from the company’s R&D facility at Cotswold Airport in Gloucestershire.

The ten-minute flight forms part of the HyFlyer II project, a major R&D programme backed by the government’s ATI programme, which aims to develop a 600kW powertrain to support 9-19 seat aircraft worldwide with zero-emission flight.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Today’s flight is a hugely exciting vision of the future – guilt-free flying and a big step forward for zero-emission air travel.

“It also demonstrates how government funding for projects like these is translating into net zero growth.”

Val Miftakhov, ZeroAvia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said: “The first flight of our 19-seat aircraft shows just how scalable our technology is and highlights the rapid progress of zero-emission propulsion.

“This is only the beginning – we are building the future of sustainable, zero climate impact aviation.”