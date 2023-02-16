Rishi Sunak meets Bill Gates to discuss clean tech innovation

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has met American entrepreneur Bill Gates to discuss the UK’s clean tech innovation leadership.

The Prime Minister and the Microsoft Co-Founder launched Cleantech for UK at Imperial College London, a coalition of investors aiming to boost a new generation of green start-ups.

The initiative is supported by Breakthrough Energy, an organisation founded by Bill Gates to accelerate the clean energy transition.

During their bilateral meeting, the Prime Minister and Mr Gates discussed strategic challenges facing citizens in the UK and the rest of the world, as well as the opportunity for the UK to lead a global push for innovative solutions across energy security.

Rishi Sunak said: “Investing in renewables and clean tech is one of the best ways to strengthen our energy security, create better-paid jobs and grow the economy.

“With the launch of Cleantech for UK, a new generation of talented British businesses can be confident that they have the backing they need to unlock green solutions to some of the biggest challenges we face.

“This shines a light on the strength of UK innovation – and our ability to find new ways of doing things to drive economic, social and environmental progress.”

Bill Gates said: “The UK has all the ingredients to become a major player in the global push to build a net zero emissions future, including world-class research facilities and forward-looking investors. It’s great to see cleantech businesses, innovators, and policy makers coming together to advance UK climate leadership.”