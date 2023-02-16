National Grid forks out £4bn to keep the lights on

National Grid has spent more than £4 billion to prevent blackouts and match electricity supply and demand throughout 2022.

The Nuclear Industry Association (NIA), which analysed data from Britain’s electricity system operator, has estimated that the cost of balancing the UK grid hit £4.19 billion last year.

The balancing costs are ultimately added to consumers’ bills.

The report suggests the total cost for 2022 is equivalent to every household in Britain paying an extra £150.

Analysts suggest costs have increased 250% since 2019 when the total was £1.2 billion – in those last four years, balancing the grid has cost British consumers £9.83 billion in total.

They attribute this increase to the reliance on expensive gas imports.

The NIA’s analysis shows that balancing costs have spiralled since the beginning of the energy crisis – between September 2021 and December 2022, ESO data shows £5.6 billion has been spent on balancing the electricity grid, more than twice as much as the same period from September 2019 to December 2020, which totalled £2.62 billion.

Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the NIA, said: “Consumers are now paying the price of Britain not investing in nuclear power. We urgently need to get going with a pipeline of large-scale stations and a fleet of SMRs to provide stable, predictable, clean power alongside renewables, to avoid these extremely costly and very damaging fossil-fuel induced crises.

“If we don’t act urgently with a clear policy framework, other countries will leapfrog us in attracting investors who want to develop in Britain, and we risk delivering on energy security and net zero.”

National Grid ESO has been approached for comment.