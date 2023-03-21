UK grid set for major upgrade with new ‘digital spine’ project

Is it possible for the UK’s grid to have a “digital spine”?

Arup, Energy Systems Catapult and the University of Bath have been selected by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) to conduct a six-month feasibility study on the “digital spine” concept for the UK’s energy system.

The study aims to evaluate the possibility of creating a technical process and a defined governance system that allows secure and interoperable data exchange in the energy system.

The study will involve identifying and engaging with stakeholders and will establish the potential scope of the digital spine and the data infrastructure needed to develop it.

The project is part of DESNZ’s Flexibility Innovation Programme and will contribute to future regulation and innovation development for the UK energy system.