Smart meter sales boom – billions set to be made!

Smart meter revenue is set to exceed $60 billion (£48.9bn) in 2027, up from $41 billion (£33.4bn) in 2023, according to a new study by Juniper Research.

The report highlights how smart meters are crucial for increasing energy grid efficiency and reducing costs to customers during the current energy price crisis.

Smart meters record energy usage and upload data to energy suppliers via onboard connectivity.

The study forecasts that by 2027, Italy will have the highest household penetration rate of smart meters globally, followed by the UK, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and the UAE.

The report recommends utility companies focus on educating consumers on the benefits of smart metering to catalyse adoption.

With more than 1.8 billion smart meter connections forecast to be in use by 2027 globally, smart meter connectivity represents a significant opportunity for cellular networks and low-power IoT connectivity.

However, the report cautions that utility companies must ensure they aggregate the best networks for their locations to obtain the full benefits of smart meters.