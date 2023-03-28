Wind power stalls as subsidies wane: 15% drop in global capacity additions

Global wind turbine capacity additions fell by 15% to 86GW in 2022 due to supply chain constraints and uncertainty around subsidies.

That’s according to BloombergNEF‘s 2022 Global Wind Turbine Market Shares report, which suggests China and the US saw growth in installations stall, with the commissioning of new offshore turbines falling 46% to 9.1GW compared to 2021.

The report notes that China accounted for more than half of global wind additions last year, with 49GW of new wind capacity added.

The report also highlighted that six turbine manufacturers based in China made the top 10 in BNEF’s global ranking.

Envision and Mingyang, both based in China, finished fourth and tied for fifth, respectively, behind Denmark’s Vestas and China’s Goldwind.

Oliver Metcalfe, Head of Wind Research at BloombergNEF, has expressed optimism that the drop in offshore wind will be short-lived.

He cited Germany and the Netherlands‘ upcoming major projects in 2023, as well as the industry ramping up in newer markets like France and Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the US wind industry has been stunted for the past two years due to uncertainty around extensions to tax incentives for wind projects, according to Metcalfe.