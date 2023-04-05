British Gas pays out over £1.8m to customers in payments for energy-saving scheme

British Gas has paid out more than £1.8 million to its customers and saved 147MWh of energy through its PeakSave trial scheme since its launch in December, with savings equating to an average of £28.56 per customer.

According to a survey the trial scheme had a 98% customer satisfaction rating and saw changes in household behaviours, such as cooking and laundry timings.

British Gas plans to introduce further PeakSave products in the coming months to explore the scheme’s full potential in supporting a greener grid and helping customers save on their energy bills.

British Gas Energy’s Managing Director, Catherine O’Kelly, highlighted the key role of smart technology in managing peak demand, as more than 200,000 customers signed up to the PeakSave trial, providing “invaluable insights” to manage consumption and support a greener grid while passing on bigger savings to customers through the triple payment final session.