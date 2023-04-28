Electrifying Sundays: British Gas offers 50% discount on electricity in new trial

British Gas is set to launch a new trial to manage demand, aimed at encouraging customers to shift their regular activities to quieter periods in order to reduce emissions during peak weekday evenings.

As part of the PeakSave scheme, over 150,000 customers will be invited to participate in a one-off session on Sunday 30th April between 11am and 4pm, during which they will benefit from half-price electricity.

Customers can still carry out their normal routines, but by shifting activities such as washing, cleaning, charging or cooking, they could save on their energy bill.

To participate, eligible customers will be contacted by email and will need to opt-in.

A spokesperson for British Gas stated: “Over 200,000 customers signed up to the first PeakSave trial, providing us with invaluable insights on how we can manage consumption to support a greener grid, while also helping our customers to make significant savings.

“Following the success of the scheme this winter, we are now the first supplier looking at other ways we can help manage demand.

“We will be contacting customers to let them know they have the option to get half price electricity from 11am to 4pm this Sunday and will soon be taking registrations to sign up more customers to upcoming trials.”