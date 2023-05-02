SP Energy Networks launches flexibility tender

SP Energy Networks has launched its spring Flexibility Tender, seeking providers to supply flexibility services across 571 locations identified within its distribution network licence areas.

The programme aims to procure 273MW of flexibility for an 18-month period from November 2023 to October 2025.

Providers can apply via the Piclo Flex Platform – a marketplace for the procurement of flexibility services.

SP Energy Networks has already accepted bids for over 600MW to meet its RIIO-ED2 flexibility requirements, and the latest tender will target new locations.

Gerry Boyd, Head of Flexibility at SP Energy Networks, stated that flexibility is essential to meet the evolving needs of customers and deliver a low carbon future for everyone.

Boyd said, “We have identified areas where demand for electricity is likely to be higher than the existing capacity of local substations. Within these areas, we are tendering for flexibility to ensure our network continues to be as resilient as possible as more and more customers make the transition to low carbon technologies.”