INEOS boss: North Sea energy faces ‘death by tax’

UK’s windfall taxes on North Sea oil operations threaten the future of domestic production, warns Sir Jim Ratcliffe, owner of the largest pipeline system in the region.

The Chief Executive Officer of INEOS has said the tax rate applied to North Sea output has led to a shift in industry investment towards the US, where operators in the Gulf of Mexico enjoy a significantly lower tax rate of 37%.

The introduction of the Energy Profits Levy aimed to recoup taxpayer money spent on energy support schemes while encouraging investment in UK energy security.

However, Ratcliffe and other industry leaders argue that the high tax rate is discouraging investments and hindering future growth.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe said: “The UK Government‘s so-called “windfall tax” is really primitive politics. There has been no thought given to the long-term consequences of this ‘tax it to death’ move.”

A government spokesperson told ELN: “The Energy Profits Levy helps fund £26 billion in cost of living support from excess profits while encouraging investment in order to bolster the UK’s energy security.

“We have been clear that we want to encourage reinvestment of the sector’s profits to support the economy, jobs, and our energy security, which is why the more investment a firm makes into the UK, the less tax they will pay.”