Ireland announces support for winter energy bills

The Irish Government has confirmed plans to extend a helping hand to households and businesses, as they prepare for the winter months.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that financial support will be offered to alleviate the burden of high energy bills during the colder season.

While there is optimism about electricity and gas prices falling, the anticipated drop is not expected to happen swiftly enough before winter, officials have said.

“The basic principle is that there will be help for households and businesses with energy costs, it will be announced in the Budget,” stated Leo Varadkar.

The support measures will be funded from the proceeds of the Energy Windfall Tax.

This move comes as energy suppliers and consumer groups continue to urge the UK government to provide essential support for vulnerable energy customers during the upcoming winter season.

The coalition of organisations, including Energy UK, Citizens Advice, Fair By Design, MoneySavingExpert and National Energy Action, has called for the publication of a planned consultation on potential social tariffs and other measures for customer support.